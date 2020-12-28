Brokerages Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce $11.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the lowest is $10.85 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $37.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.11 million to $38.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $99.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GAN.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GAN. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GAN from $28.50 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

GAN stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,644. GAN has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

