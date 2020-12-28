Brokerages Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 416.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.75. 4,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

In other Glaukos news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,523,000 after buying an additional 201,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,402,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,136,000 after buying an additional 65,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 26.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,389,000 after acquiring an additional 217,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 874,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after acquiring an additional 356,018 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

