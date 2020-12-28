Brokerages Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.47 million, a PE ratio of -110.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 51.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 512.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 80,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,392,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

