Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.65. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCBK. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of TCBK stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,235. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

