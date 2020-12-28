Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.70). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.51. 2,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,734 shares of company stock worth $5,906,362. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after buying an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 85,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

