Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce sales of $18.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.30 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $17.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $73.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.10 million to $76.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.70 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $73.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

CVCY traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. 1,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,462. The stock has a market cap of $191.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.