Brokerages Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.09). Evolent Health reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.52 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.44. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,870 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 22.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 615,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $627,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

