Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $886.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post sales of $886.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $882.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $890.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IHRT. BidaskClub raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,186. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

