Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) to report sales of $3.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.27 million to $3.40 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $2.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $10.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 million to $11.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.12 million, with estimates ranging from $16.34 million to $17.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of IDN stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. 29,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,045. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.