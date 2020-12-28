Brokerages Expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. 93,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,082. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 254.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

