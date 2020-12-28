Brokerages Expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $260.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.42. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $270.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

