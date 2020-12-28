Brokerages Set Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) PT at $32.67

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 157,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $38.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

