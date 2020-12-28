Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $101.60

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $98.70 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $93.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

