Brokerages Set Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Price Target at GBX 1,102.63

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,102.63 ($14.41).

GVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,281 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

GVC stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,039.50 ($13.58). 1,143,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67. Entain PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,016.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 892.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

