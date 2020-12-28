Brokerages Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT at $87.83

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

ICFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get ICF International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ICF International by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICFI opened at $74.63 on Friday. ICF International has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.