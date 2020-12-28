Brokerages Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Target Price at $20.10

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $917.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.