Brokerages Set Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Price Target at $9.67

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZIXI shares. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

ZIX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 1,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $510.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2,745.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

