Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZLFY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,312. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.6796 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

