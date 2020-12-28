BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $68.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. BidaskClub raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of BWXT opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $55,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,737.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,300 shares of company stock worth $932,656 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

