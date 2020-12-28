Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $11.94 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce earnings of $11.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $10.24 and the highest is $16.37. Cable One reported earnings per share of $9.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $45.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.83 to $50.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $47.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.39 to $64.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total transaction of $541,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,574 shares of company stock worth $4,970,992 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cable One by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Cable One by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cable One by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Cable One by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $28.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,289.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,052.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,868.61. Cable One has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

