Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ CCD traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.