Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
NASDAQ CCD traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $28.95.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
