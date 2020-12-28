Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

CHW traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. 820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,253. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

