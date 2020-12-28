Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
CHW traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. 820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,253. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
