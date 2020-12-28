Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
NASDAQ CGO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $15.41.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
