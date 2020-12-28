Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ CGO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

