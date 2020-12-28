California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GameStop by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 913.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 594,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth approximately $2,199,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

