California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.70 Million Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,936,000 after acquiring an additional 283,305 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

GLUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428. 7.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.