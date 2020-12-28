California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 28.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 320,137 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 1,659.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 251,111 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 36.2% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 778,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 207,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,429.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 726,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $1,270,151.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 991,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,791,911.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of SWI opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 175.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

