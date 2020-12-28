Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

CALT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT opened at $33.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.69 million and a P/E ratio of -23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.67. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

