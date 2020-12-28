Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) rose 12.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 10,300,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 2,716,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Canaan alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canaan by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 199,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

Canaan Company Profile (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.