CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (CWX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of CWX stock traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$7.54. The company had a trading volume of 107,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10. The stock has a market cap of C$587.64 million and a PE ratio of 12.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.28. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.73 and a 12 month high of C$7.67.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$472.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$437.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

