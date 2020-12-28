Cardano (ADA) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $4.96 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013919 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001700 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008530 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002798 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020740 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

