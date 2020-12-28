Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cass Information Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.84. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 70.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 303.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 41.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 406.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

