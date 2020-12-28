Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $106.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.44.

Several research firms recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE CTLT opened at $105.31 on Friday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $159,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,270 shares of company stock valued at $19,591,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 4.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.