Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.26. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $2.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $7.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.53.

CAT opened at $181.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.66. The company has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $183.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,677,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $5,207,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

