Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Craig Hallum

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celcuity from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 141,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

