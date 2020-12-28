Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Craig Hallum

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celcuity from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $12.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 141,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
