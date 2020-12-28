Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Kempen & Co initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CNTG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.73. 1,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,537. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centogene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Centogene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

