Centrality Price Tops $0.0294 on Major Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $34.83 million and approximately $947,359.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00044785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00294081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.02131626 BTC.

Centrality Profile

CENNZ is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.