Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,004 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Conn’s worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,549,000 after purchasing an additional 184,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 88.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 660.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 137.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 239,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 110.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONN opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $380.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

