Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $66,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIPC shares. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $73.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

