Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 160.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The York Water were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The York Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The York Water by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The York Water by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The York Water by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The York Water by 518.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. The York Water Company has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $616.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from The York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

