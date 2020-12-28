Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,831,000 after purchasing an additional 259,076 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 4,715.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 203,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 198,838 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SFL by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter worth about $304,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $6.18 on Monday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $737.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. SFL’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

