Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,102 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BCRX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

