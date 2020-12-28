Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 947.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,714,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $37,636,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 1,067.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,705,899.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 254,840 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $16,824,536.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,382,175 shares of company stock valued at $94,249,206 in the last three months.

Inari Medical stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NARI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

