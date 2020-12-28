ChartEx (CHART) Price Tops $0.0106

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $211,310.33 and approximately $36,143.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00022926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00131907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00623556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00160676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00324793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00057783 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

