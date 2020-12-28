Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.45.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

