Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. 1,469,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $47,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 42.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

