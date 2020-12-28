CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.94

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 106249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $91,000. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

