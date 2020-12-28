Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.90

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 3949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Several research analysts have commented on CCLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Amatil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

