Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.50 million, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

