Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) Financial Contrast

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.0% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 2.27% 12.41% 2.16% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Colliers International Group and Gadsden Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.10%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colliers International Group and Gadsden Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $3.05 billion 1.19 $102.90 million $2.57 35.22 Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 475.63 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Gadsden Properties on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. The company also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management, valuation, property marketing, and research services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and non-profit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, it offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services. Further, the company provides corporate solutions, such as business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, it offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

