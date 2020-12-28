Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Acquires 63,800 Shares

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 63,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$499,554.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,436,000 shares in the company, valued at C$160,013,880.

Shares of CUF.UN stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$7.91. 341,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,102. Cominar REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.77 and a 52 week high of C$15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

